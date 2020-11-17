New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): India continued to show a downward trend of daily new coronavirus cases as only 29,164 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Tuesday.

With this, the overall cases in the country reached 88,74,291, including 4,53,401 active cases and 82,90,371 recoveries.

Also Read | India Reports 29,164 Coronavirus Cases in A Day, Lowest Daily Rise in Over 4 Months; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 88.74 Lakh, Death Toll Mounts to 1,30,519.

The cumulative death toll climbed to 1,30,519 after 449 new deaths.

Maharashtra has 85,363 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country, followed by Kerala with 71,046 and Delhi with 40,128.

Also Read | OnePlus Reportedly Plans to Launch OnePlus 9 in March 2021, Likely to Feature a Flat Punch-Hole Display.

This is the tenth day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,44,382 samples for COVID-19 were tested on November 16 while a total of 12,65,42,907 samples tested so far.

On Monday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the coronavirus recovery rate has improved to 93.27 per cent.

India has continued the unbroken trend of the daily new recoveries outpacing the daily new additions for the 44th day, it had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)