New Delhi, November 17: India reported the lowest spike in COVID-19 cases in over four months. The country reported 29,163 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking COVID-19 tally to 88,74,291. Since Monday morning, 449 people also succumbed to the deadly virus. Till now, COVID-19 has claimed 1,30,519 lives in India.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total active cases in the country stands at 4,53,401 after a decrease of 12,077 in the past 24 hours. A total of 82,90,371 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, while one person has migrated to another country. Since Monday morning, 40,791 people have discharged from hospitals. 1 Year Since Coronavirus Outbreak: First Case of COVID-19 Traced Back to November 17, 2019 in China's Hubei Province.

India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has also improved to 93.42 percent. The case mortality rate stands at 1.47 percent. On Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 8,44,382 samples for COVID-19. A total of 12,65,42,907 samples tested for coronavirus up to November 16. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country. The western state of India, over 17.49 lakh people, have contracted COVID-19 so far, while more than 46,000 people succumbed to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, Delhi is witnessing the third wave of COVID-19. During an emergency meeting called by Amit Shah on Sunday, the Centre assured to provide 750 ICU beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

India is the second most affected country after the United Staes. In the US, a total of 1,15,38,057 people have contracted COVID-19 in the US. The death toll in the world’s largest economy also surpasses 2.5 lakh.

