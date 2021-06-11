New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): India's reported COVID-19 cases have continued to show a downward trend and remained below one lakh mark for the fourth consecutive day as the country recorded 91,702 new cases during the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With the new cases, the COVID case tally in India reached 2,92,74,823.

India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload and the country's active caseload today stands at 11,21,671 with a net decrease of 46,281 cases in the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate is currently at 5.14 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 4.49 per cent today. It has remained less than 10 per cent for 18th consecutive days now.

The Union Health Ministry informed that India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 29th consecutive day.

As many as 1,34,580 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,77,90,073 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 94.93 per cent.

With 3,403 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll in the country mounted to 3,63,079.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 37,42,42,384 samples were tested for COVID-19 so far out of which 20,44,131samples were tested yesterday.

As many as 24,60,85,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)