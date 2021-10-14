New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Coronavirus vaccines have been sent to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Iran according to the government's decision to resume their supplies, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary Rules Out Alliance With Congress.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the government has decided to send the supplies to the neighbourhood initially.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests 2 People for Kidnap and Murder of 9-Year-Old Boy in Uttam Nagar.

India, the world's largest producer of vaccines overall, suspended exports of COVID-19 vaccines in April to focus on inoculating its own population following a sudden spike in infections.

Last month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that India will resume the supplies abroad.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi said recently at the UN General Assembly that India will resume supply of coronavirus vaccines. We have decided to start with the neighbourhood," Bagchi said.

"As far as I know, vaccines have already gone to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Iran. We are constantly monitoring and reviewing the situation," he said.

Bagchi said the decision on further supplies will be based on India's production and demand.

"We will decide on further supplies based on our production and demand," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)