New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): A high-level delegation from the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, led by P Sivakumar, Member Secretary, Central Silk Board (CSB) and Secretary General, International Sericultural Commission (ISC), concluded a successful multi-sectoral engagement in Georgia, during 17-21 November, aimed at strengthening cooperation in sericulture, textiles, apparel, and carpet trade, ministry said in a statement.

The delegation participated in the 11th BACSA International Conference - CULTUSERI 2025, where Sivakumar delivered the Opening Address representing ISC, highlighting India's leadership in traditional silk knowledge and its relevance to creative and cultural industries. He also presented a technical paper titled "The Chronicles of Wild Silk."

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav 'Misleading' Voters Fearing Defeat: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Samajwadi Party Chief's 'SIR Misuse' Remark.

Dr S Manthira Moorthy, Director (Tech), CSB, presented a paper on Indo-Bulgarian collaboration in developing a productive bivoltine silkworm hybrid for India.

During the visit, CSB showcased its innovative "5-in-1 Silk Stole," a premium product integrating Mulberry, Oak Tasar, Tropical Tasar, Muga, and Eri silks. Conceived under the initiative of the Member Secretary, the product was highlighted as a unique representation of India's rich silk heritage with strong market potential.

Also Read | Chandigarh Bill Row: Centre Clarifies 'No Final Decision' on Bringing Chandigarh Under President's Control, Says Move Will Follow 'Consultations With All Stakeholders'.

The delegation engaged with key Georgian institutions, including universities, sericulture laboratories, research centres, textile companies, apparel manufacturers, carpet traders, and the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

These interactions emphasised opportunities for enhancing bilateral textile trade, promoting industry collaborations, and exploring joint research in sericulture.

Meetings with senior officials of the Government of Georgia focused on identifying new areas of cooperation, improving market access, and expanding trade in textiles, apparel, carpets, and value-added silk products.

The key outcomes of the meetings are strengthened India, Georgia cooperation in sericulture research, textiles and apparel trade; showcased India's innovation through the 5-in-1 Silk Stole, a potential flagship product; identified new avenues for trade diversification, including carpets and high-value textiles; created pathways for institutional partnerships and technical collaboration; reinforced India's global role through active participation in the BACSA international platform; the visit marks a meaningful step in advancing India's textile diplomacy and promoting cross-border partnerships for the growth of the silk and textile sectors. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)