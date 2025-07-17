New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) India on Thursday successfully test-fired short-range ballistic missiles Prithvi-II and Agni-I, the defence ministry said.

The missiles were test-fired from the integrated test range in Odisha's Chandipur.

Also Read | 'Arvind Kejriwal Used Government Funds to Buy Mobiles Costing Up to INR 1.63 Lakh', Claims Delhi Minister Ashish Sood.

"Short-range ballistic missiles - Prithvi-II and Agni-I - were successfully test-fired from the integrated test range in Chandipur, Odisha on July 17," the ministry said.

"The launches validated all operational and technical parameters. These tests were conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," it said.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Blames BJP of Carrying Out Fake Propaganda on Rohingya Infiltration in West Bengal, Says They Are Doing This to Strike Out Names of Genuine Voters From Voters' List.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)