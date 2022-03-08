New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): In the view of decline in the COVID-19 cases, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from March 27, 2022, informed the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said with this step, the sector will reach new heights.

"After deliberation with stakeholders and keeping in view the decline in the COVID-19 caseload, we have decided to resume international travel from March 27 onwards. Air Bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter. With this step, I am confident the sector will reach new heights!," said Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia.

The ministry further said that the suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India, thus, stands extended till 2359 hrs IST on March 26, 2022, and air bubble arrangements shall accordingly be extended to this extent only.

In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended operations of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India with effect from March 23, 2020.

Currently, in terms of DGCA's circular February 28, 2022, suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India has been extended till further orders.

The ministry added that the international operations shall be subject to strict adherence to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines for international travel dated February 10, 2022, and as amended from time to time. (ANI)

