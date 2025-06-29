New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): India welcomed the monsoon on Sunday, arriving eight days ahead of its expected onset date of July 8, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, covering the entire Delhi region, as per IMD.

Meanwhile, low pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts persisted over the same region at 0830 hrs IST today.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6km above mean sea level.

This is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards across North Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal & Jharkhand during the next 2 days.

Earlier in the day, the IMD issued an orange alert for multiple districts in Himachal Pradesh, as the state continued to witness heavy rainfall, particularly in Shimla, the capital city.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, an orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kullu, and Mandi, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 48 hours.

Additionally, yellow alerts have been issued for Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Chamba, forecasting light to moderate rainfall in these regions.

IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall at many places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kangra, with a few spells of intense to very intense rainfall likely to occur at isolated places.

"Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in the Districts of Kullu, Una, and Chamba," it added.

Authorities stated that the alerts would help ensure preparedness in areas prone to flash floods and landslides.

The continuous downpour has disrupted everyday life in the hill state. Commuters faced difficulty due to waterlogged streets, slippery roads, and reduced visibility. While some locals welcomed the rain as a break from the heat, others raised concerns about its impact on public infrastructure and mobility.

While speaking to the ANI, local resident Malkhan Singh said, "Given the weather department's alert, people are mentally prepared. But if we want to reduce losses during heavy rains, it's essential that local residents follow the advisories." (ANI)

