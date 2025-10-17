Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 17 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to captivate the skies over Guwahati with a spectacular Air Force Day flying display along the banks of the majestic Brahmaputra River on November 9.

According to an official release, the landmark event will showcase the precision, professionalism, and prowess of the IAF, offering citizens a rare opportunity to witness the nation's aerial might up close.

This year's Air Force Day celebrations carry the theme "Infallible, Impervious and Precise," symbolising the IAF's unwavering commitment to operational excellence, resilience, and accuracy in every mission.

Featuring frontline fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, and helicopters flying in coordinated formations, the display promises a visual symphony of speed, skill, and synchronization. Spectators will be treated to thrilling aerial manoeuvres and formation displays that embody the theme, highlighting the IAF's cutting-edge technology and exceptional professionalism.

Beyond the spectacle, the event aims to inspire youth across the Northeast, showcasing career opportunities in the IAF and fostering a spirit of patriotism, discipline, and service to the nation. The Flypast will be open to the public, with designated viewing areas along the riverbank. (ANI)

