New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): An Indian Armed Forces contingent comprising 65 personnel departed on Tuesday for the Mulino Training Ground, Nizhniy, Russia, to participate in the multilateral joint military exercise ZAPAD 2025, scheduled to be conducted from September 10 to 16, 2025.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the contingent comprises 57 Indian Army personnel along with seven personnel from the Indian Air Force and one from the Indian Navy. The Indian Army contingent is being led by a battalion of the KUMAON Regiment along with troops from other arms and services.

The multilateral Exercise Zapad 2025 aims to enhance military cooperation, improve interoperability, and provide a platform for participating armies to exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures in the domains of conventional warfare and counter-terrorism operations.

The exercise will focus on joint company-level operations in open and plain terrain, wherein troops will undertake missions ranging from joint planning, tactical drills, and special arms skills. It will offer a valuable opportunity to hone joint operational capabilities, integrate emerging technologies, and operate in a multinational combat environment.

Participation in Exercise ZAPAD 2025 will further strengthen defence cooperation and foster camaraderie between India and Russia, thereby reinforcing the spirit of collaboration and mutual trust. (ANI)

