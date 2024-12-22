Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 22 (ANI): The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 25 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores (WLS) in a series of joint operations in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts of Manipur.

According to an official statement, the security forces acted on specific intelligence that there is a presence of arms in areas of Nepali Khutti, Laimaton Thangbuh Village in Kangpokpi district.

"Acting on specific intelligence of presence of arms and ammunition in general area Nepali Khutti, Laimaton Thangbuh Village in Kangpokpi district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint operation on 19 December 24," read a statement

The security forces confirmed that they recovered one .303 Sniper (Modified), one .22 Rifle, two Single Barrel Rifle, one 9mm Pistol, one IED, 100 gm commercial explosive, two Tube Launchers, and other war like stores.

"In the fringe areas of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts, intelligence-based operations carried out on 18 - 19 December 24 by Indian Army and Manipur Police resulted in recovery of one 7.62mm Russian RPD Machine Gun, two 5.56mm INSAS Rifles, two Self-Loading Rifles, one .32 Pistol, one 2-inch Mortar, one 12-bore Single Barrel Gun, one Heavy Calibre Launcher and two Pompi Guns, ammunition and war like stores," read the statement, talking about another operation.

The Indian Army and Manipur police have also established a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post on December 20, which led to a suspect being apprehended who was allegedly fleeing with an unregistered .32 mm pistol.

"An intelligence-based joint search operation launched by Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police on 21 December 24 in general area Wathalambi led to the recovery of two 7.62mm modified sniper rifles, one 7.62mm SLR rifle, two single-barrel rifles, one 51mm mortar, and one modified grenade launcher, four IEDs, and grenades," Indian army said.

In a similar operation, Assam Rifles and Manipur police also apprehended two individuals and recovered a Carbine Machine Gun.

All the recovered items were handed over to the Manipur police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)