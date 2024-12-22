Bengaluru, December 22: To clear the extra rush of passengers during the Christmas festival, South Western Railway has organised special trains to multiple locations from Bengaluru. SWR will also run a special one-way express train (06215) from Mysuru to Prayagraj to the Kumbh Mela. Train No 06507 SMVT Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram North Express Special will depart from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 11 pm on December 23 and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 4.30 pm the next day, according to a press release by SWR.

In the return direction, Train No 06508 Thiruvananthapuram North-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 5.55 pm on December 24 and arrive at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 11.15 am the next day. Enroute, the train will have stoppages at Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chingavanam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam and Kollam stations in both directions. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Hundreds of Organisations To Host ‘Bhandara’ Also Known As Free Community Kitchens During Month-Long Religious Festivities.

Special Express trains in each direction between Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru and Kalaburagi stations will depart from Bengaluru at 9.15 pm on December 24 and reach Kalaburagi at 7.40 am the next day. In the return direction, Train No 06590 Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will depart from Kalaburagi at 9:35am on December 23 and 25 and reach Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 8 pm on the same day. Enroute, The train will halt at the following stations in both directions: Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Mantralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir and Shahabad.

Train No 06215 Mysuru-Prayagraj One-way Kumbh Express Special will leave Mysuru at 3 am on December 23 and is scheduled to reach Prayagraj jn at 3 am on the respective Wednesday. Enroute, the train will stop at the following stations: Mandya, KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Kadur, Chikjajur, Davangere, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Ghatprabha, Miraj, Sangli, Karad, Pune, Daund Chord Line, Ahmadnagar, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Talvadya, Chhanera, Khirkiya, Harda, Banapura, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna and Manikpur. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Sleeping Pods Built At Prayagraj Railway Station for Couples, Single Females As City Gears Up For Grand Religious Event (Watch Video).

The special trains will consist of one AC Two-Tier Coach, two AC Three-Tier Coaches, nine Sleeper Class Coaches, four General Second-Class Coaches and two SLR/D.

