New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Indian Army on Tuesday recalled the courage and valour of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War on the occasion of Vijay Diwas by sharing the historic tale of the liberation of Bangladesh through a social media post by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information.

In a post on X, the Indian Army wrote, "Vijay Diwas is not just a date - it stands as the symbol of the historic and decisive victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War."

They described the battle as a triumph that reshaped India's military history, as they remembered the powerful tussle between Mukti Bahini and the Indian Armed Forces, which gave the Bangladesh Liberation struggle the much-needed push towards independence.

"It was a victory where the Mukti Bahini and the Indian Armed Forces fought shoulder-to-shoulder, together giving the Bangladesh Liberation struggle its decisive thrust toward freedom... A triumph that reshaped India's military history, redrew the map of South Asia and gave birth to a new nation - Bangladesh," the post read.

The Indian Army noted that the victory ended the mayhem and cruelty of the Pakistani Army, faced by a large community. Indian Army, in 13 days dissolved at least 93,000 Pakistani soldiers into surrendering, marking it to be one of the largest military surrenders in the world.

"It also brought an end to the brutal atrocities, oppression and cruelty inflicted upon an entire community by the Pakistani Army.... In just 13 days, the Indian Armed Forces displayed extraordinary courage, unshakable resolve and exceptional military skill, culminating in the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers - one of the largest military surrenders in global history..." the post said.

"This day stands as a testament to India's loyalty to its friends and a clear message to its adversaries - Then and Now - When India rises for Justice, Victory is Inevitable," the post added.

Vijay Diwas is annually observed on December 16, commemorating India's decisive victory in the 1971 war, which led to the freedom of Bangladesh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)