Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by firing at the Indian side across LoC (Photo/ANI)

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 2 (ANI): Indian Army troops retaliated strongly after the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by opening fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

According to a statement issued by PRO Defence Jammu, "On April 1, 2025, a mine blast occurred in the Krishna Ghati Sector while the Pakistan Army was patrolling across the Line of Control (LOC). This was followed by unprovoked firing and a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army. Indian Army troops responded effectively. The Indian Army continues to dominate the LoC. The situation is under control."

Also Read | Mandla Encounter: 2 Women Maoists Neutralised Near Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

The Indian Army has reiterated the significance of upholding the principles outlined in the 2021 DGsMO understanding to ensure peace along the LOC, as stated by PRO Defence Jammu.

The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement by firing at Indian positions across the Line of Control (LoC) in the KG Sector, Poonch, on Tuesday.

Also Read | Ratan Tata's Will: From Domestic Helpers to Pet Tito and Shantanu Naidu, Here's Who Inherited What From Late Industrialist.

The troops of the Nangi Tekri Battalion, under the aegis of the Krishna Ghati Brigade of the Indian Army, retaliated strongly.

Earlier, the security forces intensified search and cordon operations following the exchange of fire with terrorists in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua.

Multiple surveillance and ambushes were set up in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua based on intelligence inputs in a joint operation led by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The operation intensified after suspicious movement was detected on the night of March 31, leading to a fresh encounter.

Following the engagement, security personnel swiftly initiated a search-and-destroy operation early on April 1. The operation remains in progress, with forces maintaining a heightened alert in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)