New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Seeking to strengthen and deepen bilateral relations between the two countries, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi led a parliamentary goodwill delegation to Uruguay.

The 10-member multi-party delegation with members from both Houses of Parliament was in Uruguay from June 14 to 17, an official statement said.

The Indian visit was made at the invitation of Sebastian Andujar, the President of the House of Representatives (lower house) of Uruguayan Parliament.

Besides holding delegation level talks, Joshi and Andujar launched India-Uruguay Parliamentary Friendship Group in Uruguayan Parliament.

The discussions focused on deepening bilateral relations, particularly through parliamentary diplomacy.

It was agreed that a reciprocal visit of parliamentarians from Uruguay to India would take place before the end of 2023.

The delegation also met the Vice President of Uruguay and President of the Senate (Upper House) Beatriz Argimon, the first ever woman to have been elected to the post.

The last parliamentary delegation from India had visited Uruguay in 2012 led by the then Lok Sabha Speaker.

