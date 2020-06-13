India News | Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala to Hold Course Completion Ceremony for Spring Term

Ezhimala (Kerala) [India], June 12 (ANI): Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, will hold the Course Completion Ceremony for Spring Term 2020 on Saturday.

According to a press release, the ceremony will be a scaled-down event without the presence of parents and guests of trainees, considering the precautions to be followed during COVID -19 crisis.

Also Read | Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots.

The trainees who will complete their training, comprise four different courses of Spring Term 2020, viz., 98th Indian Naval Academy Course (B.Tech), 98th Indian Naval Academy Course (MSc), 29th Naval Orientation Course (Extended) and 30th Naval Orientation Course (Regular), including Coast Guard and trainees from friendly foreign countries.

The passing out trainees were administered the Oath of Allegiance by Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, VSM, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor, INA on June 10.

Also Read | Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,137 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020.

To commemorate the sacrifices of the brave soldiers of the country, a wreath-laying ceremony was also conducted at the War Memorial "Prerna Sthal" of INA. These trainees will move to their professional schools and downstream units, directly from INA by service transport on completion of the course, said the release.

Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, will be the Chief Guest for the Course Completion Ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)