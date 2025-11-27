New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, will host the Passing Out Parade (POP) for the Autumn Term on November 29, 2025, according to the Ministry of Defence press release.

The event marks the culmination of an intensive and transformative training regimen, as cadets prepare to join the ranks of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and friendly foreign navies as Officers. General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), will review the parade as the Reviewing Officer.

Also Read | CTET February 2026 Exam Registration Begins: CBSE Opens Application Window Till December 18 at ctet.nic.in; Check Key Dates, Fees and Steps To Apply.

The POP is one of the most prestigious and enduring traditions of the Indian Navy, reflecting its values of discipline, honour, and professional excellence. The parade will feature immaculate drill, precise coordination, and high standards of military bearing, the release added.

Participating in the parade will be Midshipmen and cadets from the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, as well as international trainees from Bangladesh, the Maldives, Mozambique, Myanmar, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, underscoring India's strong maritime partnerships and collaborative defence engagements.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 28 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The ceremony will be witnessed by distinguished dignitaries, senior naval leadership, proud parents, instructors, and mentors who have guided the cadets through their rigorous training. Highlights of the event include the Review of the Parade, award of medals and trophies to outstanding performers, and the ceremonial Shipping of Stripes, marking the formal commissioning of the cadets as Officers.

The event will be streamed live on the Indian Navy's official Facebook and YouTube platforms, allowing audiences across India and abroad to witness this significant and inspirational milestone. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)