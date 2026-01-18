Lakshadweep [India], January 18 (ANI): The Indian Navy successfully concluded the five-day Joint Services Multi-Speciality Medical Camp across the Lakshadweep Islands from January 12-16, providing advanced healthcare and preventive services to remote island communities.

Conducted at Kavaratti, Agatti, Amini, Androth and Minicoy islands, the camp reaffirmed the Armed Forces' commitment to delivering quality healthcare and preventive services to remote island communities through seamless inter-services cooperation. The initiative was strongly supported by the civil administration and healthcare echelons of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026 Out: Know How To Download CBSE Board Exams Hall Tickets.

The camp witnessed an overwhelming response, with 4,719 patients availing specialist and super-specialist consultations. For the first time in Lakshadweep, a medical camp of this scale offered an expanded range of specialists and super-specialists, significantly improving access to advanced healthcare. The team included experts in Neurology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, and Gastroenterology, supported by specialists in Medicine, Surgery, ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Dental Surgery, Radiology and Community Medicine.

Rapid deployment of medical teams and equipment, along with the establishment of fully functional medical facilities on each island, underscored the high level of coordination and jointness among the three Services. Planned airlift and sea lift of personnel and sensitive medical equipment demonstrated effective inter-services synergy.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Samrudhi SM-38 Lottery Result of 18.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Comprehensive medical and surgical services were delivered across all islands. A total of 51 general surgical procedures were performed, reducing the need for referrals to mainland hospitals. In ophthalmology, 71 cataract surgeries were conducted, restoring vision for numerous elderly patients. Advanced diagnostics included over 50 endoscopic procedures, more than 50 echocardiographic examinations, and multiple Treadmill Tests for cardiac evaluation. Radiology services recorded over 250 ultrasound examinations, while more than 100 dental procedures and over 30 minor dermatological procedures were carried out. All services and medicines were provided free of cost.

As a lasting contribution, the Indian Navy donated two ECG machines to healthcare facilities at Agatti and Amini. Extensive Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities were also conducted, covering preventive health, healthy lifestyle practices, cancer awareness, mental wellness and Basic Life Support (BLS) training.

Widely appreciated by the people of Lakshadweep and the Union Territory administration, the Joint Services Multi-Speciality Medical Camp stood out for its scale, professionalism and tangible impact.

By delivering advanced medical care and strengthening preventive health awareness through a unified tri-services effort, the Indian Armed Forces once again reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of citizens in remote regions of the nation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)