Indian Navy Warship Conducts Military Drill With South Korean Ship in East China Sea

"Indian Navy's indigenous ASW Corvette INS Kiltan deployed in the Far East undertook Navy Partnership Exercise in East China Sea with Republic of Korea's Ship ROKS Gyeongnam, a Daegu-class frigate, on Jun 28," a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.

