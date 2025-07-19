New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Indian Navy's indigenously designed and constructed Survey Vessel (Large), INS Sandhayak, made her maiden port call at Port Klang, Malaysia, for hydrographic cooperation from July 16 to 19.

This visit demonstrates India's growing role in regional hydrographic capacity building under the Indian Naval Hydrographic Department (INHD) and National Hydrographic Office framework.

INS Sandhayak, the first of the indigenously designed and built Sandhayak Class hydrographic survey ship, was commissioned on February 24. The ship has full-scale coastal and deep-water surveying capacity, as well as oceanographic data collection capabilities. It is also capable of SAR/humanitarian operations, featuring an onboard helicopter and hospital functions.

The maiden visit of the ship to Port Klang aims to facilitate technical exchanges and strengthen institutional ties through concerted cooperation, such as the sharing of survey technologies and sustained hydrographic support engagements.

The key activities during the visit include in-depth knowledge-exchange sessions, official receptions and events designed to foster international goodwill and elevate awareness of the MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision.

The visit reaffirms India's commitment to regional maritime cooperation.

On Friday, the Indian Navy also commissioned INS Nistar, the country's first indigenously designed and built Diving Support Vessel, at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Navy for the commissioning of INS Nistar, an indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel (DSV).

In a social media post on X, the Union Defence Minister wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian Navy and Hindustan Shipyard Limited for the commissioning of INS Nistar, the indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel (DSV)."

Highlighting the advanced capabilities of INS Nistar, Singh stated that the vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art systems for conducting Saturation Diving and Salvage Operations.

"This induction of the DSV, installed with state-of-the-art Equipment to undertake Saturation Diving and Salvage Operations, as well as serve as the 'Mother Ship' for Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV), for rescue and evacuation of personnel from a Submarine in distress, is another milestone in India's journey towards ensuring Maritime Security and Safety in the Indian Ocean Region through Aatmanirbharta," the social media post read. (ANI)

