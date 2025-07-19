Indore, July 19: A 13-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by two teenagers who forced him into oral sex on the campus of a school in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Saturday. The victim's family allegedly had to run from pillar to post to get a mandatory medical test done, prompting the authorities to launch a probe into the delay.

The accused boys, aged 16 and 17 years, were detained and sent to a correctional facility, Annapurna police station house officer (SHO) Ajay Nair told PTI. Mumbai Shocker: Businessman Kidnaps Minor Boy and His Cousin Over INR 3 Lakh Theft, Assaults Victims With Belt and Forces Them To Have Oral Sex; Arrested.

He said the incident occurred on Thursday when the victim was playing on an open ground in the school's campus, when the accused sodomised him and forced him to perform oral sex. Mumbai Horror: 2 Teenage Male Friends Forced To Indulge in Unnatural Sex Over Money Dispute; Accused Filmed Act and Threatened Victims, Arrested.

The official said the accused were not students. One of them was a mechanic, and children living in the vicinity often played on the open campus. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

According to the victims' acquaintances, the boy was asked to undergo a swab test, as mandated by law, at the district hospital, where his family was told, after waiting for a long time, that they did not have the facility.

The family met the Chief Medical & Health Officer (CMHO) for the test, but to no avail. The child was then taken to the government-run MY Hospital, where he underwent the test 17 hours after the FIR was registered, they claimed.

Policemen also accompanied the victim for the test, the police official said. When contacted, Dr Ashok Yadav, superintendent of MY Hospital, said he has ordered an inquiry into the delay.

"I have sought explanations from the Chief Medical & Health Officer (CMHO) and duty doctors of the district hospital regarding the delay," he added. The swab test facility was also available at small health centres, he said.