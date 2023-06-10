New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Indian Navy showcased its formidable maritime capabilities on Saturday with a spectacular display of multi-carrier operations and the coordinated deployment of more than thirty-five aircraft in the Arabian Sea.

This demonstration of naval prowess underscores India's commitment to safeguarding its national interests, maintaining regional stability, and fostering cooperative partnerships in the maritime domain, said an official statement.

Also Read | Ambani Family Tree Chart: Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s Daughter Veda Newest Addition to Family, Know All the Members and History of India’s Richest Family.

It also marks a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's pursuit of enhancing maritime security and power projection in the Indian Ocean, and beyond, it said.

The statement said that the exercise involved the seamless integration of two Aircraft Carriers INS Vikramaditya and the indigenously built INS Vikrant- along with a diverse fleet of ships, submarines and aircraft, showcasing India's technological expertise in the maritime domain.

Also Read | Digital Public Infrastructure: India's Low-Cost Digital Platforms Project Its Technological Dominance on Global Front.

The statement said, "INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, centre-pieces of the exercise, serve as 'floating sovereign airfields', providing a launch platform for a wide array of aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets, MH60R, Kamov, Sea King, Chetak and ALH helicopters."

These mobile bases can be positioned anywhere, allowing for increased mission flexibility, timely response to emerging threats and sustained air operations to safeguard our national interests across the globe, it added.

In addition, they provide our friends with an assurance that the Indian Navy is capable and ready to support our 'collective' security needs in the Region, the statement stated.

It also added that the successful demonstration of two-carrier battle group operations serves as a powerful testament to the pivotal role of sea-based air power in maintaining maritime superiority.

As India continues to strengthen its security apparatus, the significance of Aircraft Carriers will remain paramount in shaping the nation's defence strategy and promoting regional stability, the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)