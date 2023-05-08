The Ambani family is among the wealthiest families in India with a rich legacy, quite literally. With the recent inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani’s Cultural Centre, the family is once again in the limelight. This great legacy of the Ambanis starts from Dhirubhai Ambani, who set up Reliance Industries, and since then, the industrialist family has exponentially grown with his leadership skills carried on by his sons. Let us understand the complete Ambani family tree.

Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani, more popularly known as Dhirubhai Ambani, was married to Kokilaben Ambani. The couple had four children – Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Nina Ambani and Dipti Ambani. Mukesh Ambani, 9th Richest Person With a Net Worth of USD 83.4 Billion, Remains Wealthiest Individual in Asia.

Eldest daughter Nina Ambani married Bhadrashyam Kothari. He passed away on February 22, 2015. The couple was parents to a daughter named Nayantara and a son named Arjun Kothari. The younger daughter of Dhirubhai Ambani, Dipti, got married to Dattaraj Salgaonkar. The couple has a son Vikram Salgaonkar.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of RIL, married Nita Dalal. The couple has three children - Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Isha Ambani. In the year 2019, Akash Ambani got married to Shloka Mehta, the daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta. The couple gave birth to a baby boy Prithvi. The couple is expecting their second child.

Isha Ambani got married to Anand Piramal of the real estate business Piramal Realty. Isha has been appointed as a leader of Reliance’s group retail business. The couple gave birth to twins in November 2022, Krishna and Aadiya. Food Item Served With Rs 500 Notes at Party Hosted by Ambani Family? Here’s The Truth Behind Photo Going Viral on Social Media.

Anant Ambani, the youngest of three children and leads the energy business of RIL. He is engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Indian businessman Viren Merchant. The couple got engaged in December and will get married soon.

Anil Ambani, the younger son, married Tina Munim and had two sons – Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani. Jai Anmol Ambani got married to Khrisha Shah, a social worker and entrepreneur. Not much is known about Anshul Ambani.

