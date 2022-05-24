New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The Indian Navy's tanker Aditya refuelled two Japanese naval ships Kashima and Shimakaze on Tuesday to enhance interoperability between the two forces, officials said.

Japanese Navy chief Admiral Hiroshi Yamamura and Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar had met in Delhi on February 25 and discussed avenues to enhance cooperation between the two forces.

The Japanese Navy is officially known as Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

Officials said the JMSDF's training squadron ships JS Kashima and JS Shimakaze carried out "underway fuelling" with Indian Navy tanker INS Aditya in western Indian Ocean region or central Arabian Sea.

Manoeuvres at sea were also undertaken to enhance interoperability between the Indian Navy and the JMSDF, they added.

