New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Addressing a high-level meeting held at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh on Friday said that Indian Railways is set to commemorate the 350th Martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji in a respectful manner, a release said.

The Ministry of Railways stated in a release that this initiative aims to raise awareness among the younger generation about the teachings and sacrifices of the revered Sikh Guru.

According to the release, the discussion was held to display Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Shlokas at all railway stations and on trains across India.

It was also discussed that special commemorative trains would be operated from different locations during the Shatabdi period, and Punjabi signboards would be installed at all railway stations in Haryana, Patna, and Hazur Sahib.

The meeting also discussed enhancing the cleanliness and hygiene in trains, such as the Sachkhand Express, along with the provision of Langar (community meals) on board.

The report mentioned that the proposal regarding the launch of a special train connecting the Five Takhts for a three-month duration was also discussed in the meeting.

Ravneet Singh also stated that Indian Railways welcomes the valuable suggestions provided by leaders of various Sikh institutions for commemorating this historic event, as mentioned in the official statement by the Ministry of Railways.

The statement mentioned that proposals, including the renaming of Delhi Railway Station as Guru Tegh Bahadur Railway Station, were also put forward.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh highlighted that this was the first time a dedicated meeting was held at Rail Bhawan to discuss the requirements and suggestions from all major Sikh organisations for the upcoming Shatabdi (centenary) commemorations.

Chairman, Railway Board, Satish Kumar, assured all representatives that Indian Railways would give due consideration to the suggestions and take appropriate steps to ensure the success of the Shatabdi commemorations. (ANI)

