Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with his family, arrived at Prayagraj airport on Tuesday to take a holy dip in Prayagraj's Mahakumbh.

Speaking to media, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh said, "I am very happy that I got to opportunity to come here and take a holy dip in the Mahakumbh along with my family. India's culture and Hindutva have always been world-famous."

Further, he added, "Mahakumbh is a reflection of our culture. And Mahakumbh is becoming world-famous. Discussions are being held in India and abroad as well. Our culture of India and Hindutva are being discussed. It is already world-famous. It is not from today onwards. If you turn the pages of history and look back at the past, our culture and ritual are already world-famous."

Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to participate in the ongoing Mahakumbh ahead of the Mahashivratri festival on Wednesday. The Mela, which has witnessed a historic turnout, will continue until February 26.

So far, over 62 crore devotees have participated, with more than 1.30 crore taking a dip on Monday alone.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "More than 1.30 crore devotees today and over 63.36 crore devotees so far have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh 2025, Prayagraj, a living symbol of India's faith and Sanatan's harmony. The festival of humanity. Hearty congratulations to all revered saints and devotees who received the holy benefit of the sacred bath today in this 'Mahayagna' of unity! Hail Mother Ganga!"

In response to the massive influx of devotees on the last day of Mahakumbh, large-scale sanitation and cleanliness efforts have been implemented.

The Maha Kumbh has set a new Guinness World Record with 15,000 sanitation workers participating in a cleanliness drive across multiple venues. However, the final results of this record attempt are expected to be announced on February 27. (ANI)

