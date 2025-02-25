Gurugram, February 25: With just four days left for the municipal elections in Haryana, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled 58 leaders and workers for “anti-party activities” for six years. The expelled leaders belong to the Gurugram and Manesar Municipal Corporations. A few of these leaders are contesting as independents in the Municipal Corporations elections after they were denied the party’s ticket for elections.

BJP District President Kamal Yadav issued a letter on Monday which stated: "After discussing with the State President Haryana Mohan Lal Kaushik ji, the following BJP workers who are contesting elections against the party and are involved in anti-party activities, are expelled from the BJP for six years and their primary membership is terminated with immediate effect." Gurugram Municipal Election 2025: 31 New Candidates To Contest in 36 Seats From BJP, Party Expresses Confidence in Fresh Faces.

Most of the outgoing councillors of the BJP were upset after they were denied the party’s ticket for elections. Many of them are contesting as independents. "The candidates contesting as rebels are calling themselves party candidates. We received complaints related to the matter. People should not be fooled by them. Such people are spreading confusion. The one who contests elections on the party symbol is the party candidate," Kamal Yadav, BJP district president told IANS.

The list, released by the BJP, includes Gurugram's former Mayor Vimal Yadav, his wife and former councillor Rimple Yadav; former deputy mayor Parminder Katariya; District Secretary Avnish Raghav Khandsa. Election for 33 municipal bodies, including eight corporations, four councils and 21 committees in Haryana will be held on March 2. Chhattisgarh Municipal Election 2025 Result: BJP Sweeps All 10 Mayoral Polls, Congress Lands a Zero, CM Vishnu Deo Sai Calls It Historic Mandate in Favour of ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently released the BJP’s manifesto in Rohtak for the municipal polls, promising a 25 per cent rebate on residential tax for women homeowners in towns. The BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ pledged to install at least one ‘pink toilet’ with sanitary napkin vending machines in every market, establishment of model parks with special facilities for the differently-abled, free solar panels for families with an annual income of up to Rs one lakh, among other promises.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2025 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).