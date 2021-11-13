New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 111.95 crore doses, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

More than 52 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 7 pm.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 111.95 crores (111,95,55,350) today. More than 52 lakh (52,28,385) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," said a press statement from the ministry.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, the statement added.

On Saturday, out of 52,28,385 vaccine doses administered till 7 pm, 14,36,519 people were given the first dose while 37,91,866 people were given the second dose of vaccine.

To date, 75,01,32,764 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 36,94,22,586 people have received their second dose. (ANI)

