New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday informed that the country's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 188.40 crore (1,88,40,75,453) through 2,31,86,439 sessions, as per the provisional reports till 7 am.

According to the ministry, the COVID-19 vaccination for the age group of 12-14 years was started on 16 March 2022 and more than 2.78 crore (2,78,64,432) adolescents have been administered with the first dose and 49.86 crore (49,86,816) with the second dose so far.

Also Read | Twitter Must Remain Politically Neutral, Says Elon Musk.

The people of the age group 15-18 years have been provided with 5,83,09,299 1st dose and 4,18,99,185 2nd dose of the Coronavirus vaccine, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, 1,23,173 precaution doses have been given to the people in the age group 18-44 years, and 4,41,168, and 1,46,72,888 were given to the ones belonging to the age group 45-59 years and over 60 years, respectively.

Also Read | India-Japan Ties Have Deepened in Every Sphere in 70 Years, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The people in the 18-44 year age group were administered with 55,56,27,071 (1st Dose) and 47,71,00,613 (2nd Dose) against Covid-19, whereas 20,29,04,425 (1st Dose) and 18,77,20,783 (2nd Dose) were given to the ones in the age group 45-59 years.

The senior citizens (over 60 years) have been given 12,68,54,070 (1st Dose) and 11,69,48,915 (2nd Dose) vaccines against the Coronavirus.

India's active caseload currently stands at 16,980 with the 3,303 new infections reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)