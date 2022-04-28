New Delhi, April 28: On the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the ties between the two countries have deepened in every sphere, be it strategic, economic or people-to-people contacts.

The recent visit to India by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the annual summit laid out a roadmap for deepening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries in a post-Covid world, Modi said in a tweet, adding that he looked forward to continue working with Kishida to realise that objective. PM Narendra Modi To Visit Assam Today To Lay Foundation Stone for Several Developement Projects.

He said, "As we celebrate 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan today, I am happy to see that our ties have deepened in every sphere, whether strategic, economic or people-to-people contacts."

India and Japan established diplomatic relations on April 28, 1952, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)