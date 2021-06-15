New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 25,87,13,321 as per the 7 pm provisional report on Monday, said the Union Health Ministry.

20,99,621 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,16,326 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Cumulatively, 4,34,35,032 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 8,33,808 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

As on day-150 of the vaccination drive on June 14, as many as 35,96,462 vaccine doses were given. 31,84,503 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 4,11,959 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)