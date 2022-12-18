Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that India's development will be based on its vision, the conditions and aspirations of its people, tradition and culture.

Significantly, according to Bhagwat, India needs to stick to its fundamental principles.

Also Read | Sri Lanka To Use Indian Rupee Trade Settlement Mechanism: Reports.

Addressing an event in Mumbai, the RSS chief said that if India moves ahead by following America and China, then it will not be India's development.

"India's development will happen on the basis of its vision, conditions and aspirations of its people, tradition and culture, ideas about the world and life," said Bhagwat.

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah Says ‘Insurgency Incidents in Northeast Region Down by 74% in Eight Years, 60% Decrease of Attacks on Security Forces'.

Bhagwat further said that if India needs to learn from the world, then the country will definitely learn, but will stick to its fundamental principles and ideas.

Talking about religion, the RSS chief said, "The religion which makes man prosperous and happy but destroys nature is not religion. If India follows the same by looking at America and China, then it is not India's development. There will be development but India will become like China and America," he added.

Bhagwat's statement came days after Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah India is a geo-cultural country "and the basis of our unity is our cultures".

"By organizing the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an effort to revive India's cultural unity in the year of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. PM Modi has tried to connect different cultures after centuries through Kashi Tamil Sangamam. It is from here that India's cultural renaissance is about to begin," he said.

"PM Modi has tried to connect different cultures after centuries through Kashi Tamil Sangamam. It is from here that India's cultural renaissance is about to begin," he added.

The Home Minister said India is made up of diverse languages, cultures, grammar, art, and civilizations.

"But when we see closely, the soul of this country is one, and that is the integral soul of Bharat," he added.

"I want to convey a message today that trust and love have a similarity as both cannot be achieved forcibly. Kashi Tamil Sangamam has created a new environment of trust and love between both regions," he said.

He said the event has acted as a bridge to bring the two culturally rich regions together.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam was organized as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to uphold the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)