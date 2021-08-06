New Delhi, August 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said India's fight against coronavirus has received a strong impetus as the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 50-crore mark. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "India's fight against COVID-19 receives a strong impetus. Vaccination numbers cross the 50 crore mark. We hope to build on these numbers and ensure our citizens are vaccinated under #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine movement."

Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "The world's largest Covid vaccination campaign under the leadership of PM Modi has made a new record by crossing the 50 crore mark today. In such a large country, such widespread vaccination in such a short time shows the sensitivity of Modiji towards the security of the life of every countryman."

India's cumulative vaccination coverage on Friday crossed the 50 crore milestone. More than 43.29 lakh (43,29,673) vaccine doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report, the union health ministry said in a statement.

