Chennai, August 6: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday extended lockdown in the state till August 23, and new lockdown rules will come into effect from August 9. The government has decided to open schools in the state for Classes 9-12 from September 1. The School Education Department has been directed to commence the preliminary work, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Stalin said that the government has decided to reopen schools considering the view of several experts that closing of schools for many months has caused depression in children. The statement also said that several students were facing difficulties as they don't have access to online education. Research Finds 90% Indian Women Ate Less During COVID-19 Lockdown in 2020.

He said that the schools will open with 50 percent of the students at a time in these classes, and following the standard operating procedures. The statement also said that all nursing schools and medical colleges would be allowed to function from August 16. The Chief Minister also said that public worship will be prohibited in all places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

