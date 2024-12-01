Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): To mark World AIDS Day, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated the World AIDS Day 2024 commemoration at the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Auditorium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday.

The Minister highlighted that India's sustained efforts have maintained a low HIV epidemic level over the years, with new infections in 2023 almost 44% lower than in 2010, and AIDS-related deaths reduced by 79%.

This year's theme, "Take the Rights Path," underscores the importance of ensuring equal rights, dignity, and access to healthcare for all, especially those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. Reflecting this, Nadda emphasised the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights of people with HIV/AIDS through legal protections, healthcare access, and societal reforms. He said, "World AIDS Day is a moment to reiterate that we are all united in the fight against AIDS and to remember and honour those who have battled this disease and lost loved ones."

Nadda highlighted the ongoing Phase V of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme and the consistent efforts of NACO and State AIDS Control Societies in ensuring low epidemic levels. He reiterated that new HIV infections in 2023 were 44% lower than in 2010, while AIDS-related deaths had fallen by 79%.

The Minister outlined three key directives in the fight against AIDS. First, he stressed caution in preventing HIV/AIDS infections, noting that the virus can be transmitted through various means beyond sexual contact. Second, he advocated a healthy lifestyle, encompassing proper nutrition, exercise, and sleep, to prevent illnesses. Third, he urged increased awareness and efforts to combat stereotypes through village meetings, school programmes, and educational campaigns. He called on authorities to evaluate the effectiveness of AIDS control initiatives and address any shortcomings.

Nadda also emphasised the importance of treating HIV-positive individuals with empathy, stating that everyone has the right to a dignified life. He dispelled myths, asserting that HIV-positive individuals can live long and healthy lives and even have HIV-free children. He praised healthcare workers for their dedication and resilience despite constant exposure to infections, stressing the need to support them.

The Minister acknowledged India's progress in the fight against AIDS, from an era without treatment to becoming a global supplier of affordable HIV medicines. He noted that the Union government provides free medication for AIDS patients and highlighted India's leadership in producing effective treatments.

Nadda reaffirmed the government's commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. He stated that India has adopted the 90-90-90 target for combating AIDS--90% case detection, 90% antiretroviral therapy (ART) coverage, and 90% viral load suppression. This target has been updated to 95-95-95, with 81% of cases identified, 88% on ART, and 97% achieving viral load suppression.

On the occasion, Nadda congratulated the Madhya Pradesh government on advancements in healthcare. He also visited an exhibition organised by NACO and interacted with delegates and officials.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed pride in the government's AIDS control efforts, which are benefitting the most vulnerable sections of society. He remarked, "Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has successfully managed the COVID-19 pandemic and is working towards eradicating epidemic diseases like AIDS by 2030."

Yadav highlighted significant improvements in the state's medical infrastructure. While there were only five medical colleges earlier, the number has risen to 31, with a target of 50 colleges in the next two years. He announced that Madhya Pradesh aims to eliminate AIDS as a public health threat by 2028, two years ahead of the SDG target. The state is leading efforts in initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat Vay Vandana Yojana and achieving key health indicators, including reductions in IMR and improved healthcare access in remote areas. (ANI)

