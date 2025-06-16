Kokrajhar (Assam), Jun 16 (PTI) Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro on Monday claimed that no land of the indigenous people will be handed over for the Adani thermal power plant proposed to be set up in Assam's Kokrajhar district.

The BTC chief chaired a meeting with Adani Group representative Kunal Hazarika, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) officials, representatives of various student bodies, including the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), social and political organisations and state government and police officials to resolve the issues related to the protests and apprehensions expressed by the local people regarding acquisition of land for the project at Parbatjhora area of the district.

In a bid to allay the fears of the people, Boro said that the BTC would ensure that not even a single bigha of land of any person is taken from their possession.

"We are committed to getting all aspects related to biodiversity, pollution and likely industrial by-products examined by competent agencies before we take the project forward," he said.

Boro said that the people of Bodoland had struggled for many decades to protect their rights and land with peace now prevailing following huge sacrifices by the people and "we cannot allow violence to become a part of our life again".

"Following the establishment of peace in BTR, we have to move forward towards economic development and prosperity," he said.

"It is a fact that there is no industry in BTR and a Rs 20,000-crore power plant is coming up for the first time which will provide 8,000 to 10,000 permanent employment to the youth of the region. We want the industry but not at the cost of even a single individual's land," he said.

Boro said that the meeting was held to discuss and address the various issues being raised by the local residents.

"We will take the project forward only after consultations with all and ensure that their fears and reservations are allayed," he said.

There were protests in Parbatjhora against the thermal power plant to be set up by Adani with local tribals, activists and organisations opposing the proposed handover of over 3,600 bighas of land to the industrial group.

