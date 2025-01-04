India News | Indigo Issues Advisory Regarding Impact on Flight Schedules Due to Low Visibility and Fog in North India

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Amid severe fog conditions in Delhi, Indigo airlines on Saturday issued an advisory and stated that the flight schedules from the city and other Northern regions could be impacted.

Taking to social media X, the airline in a post wrote about the current fog conditions in North India.

"6ETravelAdvisory: With winter in full swing, many regions in Northern India are experiencing varying fog conditions. On some days, fog may be dense, while on others, lighter fog could still impact flight schedules," the post read.

Further, the post mentioned the prevailing low visibility situations impacting the flight schedules.

"6ETravelAdvisory: Delhi continues to experience significantly reduced visibility due to fog, impacting flight schedules," the post further read.

The airline ensured a smooth travel for the passengers.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to ensure smooth travel for everyone," the post further read.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degree Celsius at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, as per Indian Meteorological Department.

The air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 385 in Delhi today at 6 am. Yesterday at the same time it was 348.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

Furthermore, Indigo also issued an advisory regarding changes in flight schedules in Bengaluru due to prevailing low visibility and fog conditions.

"6ETravelAdvisory: Due to foggy conditions in Bengaluru, low visibility may lead to changes in flight schedules. We request you to stay updated on your flight status before heading to the airport," the post read.

Bengaluru recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6 degree Celsius as per the IMD. (ANI)

