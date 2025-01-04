Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reassured the public that the state government prioritizes their interests and safety in the wake of the protest by Pithampur residents over the disposal of toxic waste from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal.

He urged residents of Pithampur to remain calm and not believe in rumours surrounding the disposal of toxic waste from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal.

"The state government is a government that prioritises public interest. We have always moved forward with public interest... We have transported the Union Carbide factory waste to Pithampur in compliance with the court's order," Mohan Yadav told reporters here after a late-night meeting with officials on Friday.

The waste was transported to Pithampur for incineration, complying with a court order that set a deadline of January 4.

Yadav emphasised that the government has always prioritized public interest and ensured that safety standards are maintained. He acknowledged the public's fears and concerns, stating that the government will bring the matter before the court and take further action based on the court's direction.

"The court had given us a deadline for this work on the 4th... It is important to tell the public that there is no threat to safety standards. In view of the fear among the public, our effort will be to bring this matter before the court and further action should be taken on that basis... I request everyone not to believe false rumours, we are all with the public," he said.

The Chief Minister urged the public not to believe false rumours, reiterating that the government is committed to protecting their interests. The situation in Pithampur remains tense, with protesters demanding that the waste not be disposed of in the area.

Dhar district authorities have assured residents that no action will be taken without public consent and that all concerns will be addressed

Earlier in the day, Dhar district administration authorities the Pithampur's residents that no action would be taken without taking public consent.

Officials emphasized that all concerns raised by the public would be addressed and urged protesters to refrain from breaking the law.

"The police and administration are maintaining the law and order in response to the protest at Pithampur bus stand against the waste brought here from Bhopal's Union Carbide India Limited site. I want to tell everyone that no action will be taken without taking people into confidence. All processes are being carried out following scientific measures and directives from the Madhya Pradesh High Court," Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra told ANI.

Mishra issued a warning to the protestors, saying that strict action would be taken if the situation escalated into a serious law and order issue.

"Public concerns will be heard, and discussions will continue as they always have. We will clear all the doubts of the public. There is nothing to hide. Everyone is urged to not take the law into their own hands at any cost. There should not be any kind of loss at any cost. Pithampur is an industrial area with schools and other establishments. It is important that neither we suffer any loss nor harm anyone else. If the situation worsens, strict action will follow," the collector said.

The toxic waste, which originated from the Union Carbide factory site in Bhopal, was transported to Pithampur for safe disposal on the night of January 1, nearly four decades after the Bhopal gas tragedy.

The Bhopal gas tragedy considered the world's worst industrial disaster, occurred on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984. A gas leak from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant claimed thousands of lives. (ANI)

