New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): IndiGo Airlines on Friday responded to a notice sent by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over the photography and videography in Chandigarh-Mumbai flight in which actress Kangana Ranaut was present.

The carrier, in a statement, said it has informed the aviation regulator that all norms were followed.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Office Demolished by BMC: Actress Slams Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Says 'History Will Judge Your Silence and Indifference' (Read Tweets).

"We have given our statement to DGCA regarding the matter pertaining to flight 6E 264 from Chandigarh to Mumbai, on September 9, 2020. We would like to reiterate that our cabin crew, as well as the captain, followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety. IndiGo also followed the requisite protocol of documenting this matter in its post-flight report," the carrier said.

"We are committed to providing a safe, hassle-free experience to our passengers," IndiGo added.

Also Read | Punjab Records Highest COVID-19 Mortality Rate in India, State Health Minister Says Most Coronavirus Deaths Caused Due to Comorbidities and Lifestyle Diseases.

Earlier in the day, DGCA sought a report from IndiGo airlines on photography and videography during actress Kangana Ranaut's flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai on September 9.

The chaos on the 6E-264 flight of IndiGo took place on Wednesday. Ranaut had boarded the flight to return from Chandigarh to Mumbai, where the civic body had demolished portions of her residence.

In the bid to take a comment from the actress on the demolition, a group of journalists followed Kangana on the flight where media persons could allegedly be seen flouting COVID-19 norms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)