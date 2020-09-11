Chandigarh, September 11: Punjab on Friday recorded the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in India. Balbir Singh Sidhu, Punjab Health Minister, was quoted by ANI saying that most of the coronavirus patients who died in the state had comorbidities and other kinds of diseases. “Without a vaccine, the only prevention is taking precautions. Most COVID related deaths here are attributable to comorbidities & other lifestyle diseases," Sidhu said. Mortality rate is referred to deaths, especially on a large scale due to a particular cause. Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Pause is a 'Wake-Up Call And Shouldn't Discourage Researchers', Says WHO.

On Thursday, Punjab recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,464 COVID-19 cases. With this, the state's tally of coronavirus infection mounted to 72,143, according to a medical bulletin by the state health department. The death toll in the state mounted to 2,149 with 88 more fatalities. On Wednesday, the state had seen a reported 2,137 infections. Till September 10, a total of 12,98,969 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state. India Sees Highest Single-Day Spike of 96,551 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 45 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 76,271.

Here's the tweet:

"Without a vaccine, the only prevention is taking precautions. Most #COVID19 related deaths here are caused by comorbidities & other lifestyle diseases," says Balbir Singh Sidhu, Health Minister of Punjab on being asked that the state records highest COVID mortality rate in India pic.twitter.com/O97iwnqEQQ — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

In India, number of tests done per million of the population has risen nearly six times in a span of two months and currently stands at nearly 37 thousand per million of the population. Moreover, the COVID-19 recovery rate in the country stands at 77.65 percent in the country. At present, India’s Case Fatality Rate stands at 1.67 percent. India has progressively maintained a low Case Fatality Rate compared to the global average which is above three per cent. There are 17 States and UTs in the country which have reported fatality rates lower than one percent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).