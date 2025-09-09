New Delhi, September 9: IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday suspended all flights to and from Kathmandu, as violent protests intensified for the second day in various parts of the country. In a post on X, the airlines requested affected passengers to opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund. "In view of the prevailing situation in #Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now. If your travel is impacted, you may conveniently opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund by visiting our website," the post read.

The airlines further stated that situations were being closely monitored, while coordination was also being maintained with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest. "We are closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest. Customers are advised to keep checking our official channels for the latest advisories and updates. We look forward to the restoration of normal operations and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding," the post read. Nepal Gen Z Protest: Day After Government Revokes Ban on Social Media, Fresh Protests Hit Kathmandu As Demonstrators Seek PM KP Sharma Oli’s Dismissal.

IndiGo Suspends Flight Operations To Kathmandu

Travel Advisory In view of the prevailing situation in #Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now. If your travel is impacted, you may conveniently opt for an alternate flight or claim a… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 9, 2025

The cancellations come in the wake of escalating unrest in Nepal following Prime Minister KP Oli's resignation amid violent protests that entered their second day across the country. Oli's secretariat confirmed his resignation, local media reported. Four ministers had earlier resigned from the government.

At least 19 protesters died in clashes with police, and hundreds of others sustained injuries in Kathmandu and surrounding towns in agitations led by the country's youth against the government's corruption and social media ban on Monday. The government lifted the ban late last night after violent clashes, but just hours later, protesters gathered in Kathmandu to renew their protest, alleging government corruption. Nepal Gen Z Protest: Demonstrators Torch Nepali Congress Office in Kathmandu, Video Surfaces.

The violent Gen Z protesters entered the Singha Durbar premises on Tuesday after breaking through its western gate, reported The Himalayan Times. According to The Himalayan Times, witnesses reported that the crowd forced its way past the main gates into the country's central administrative complex. Singha Durbar is the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices. The breach came amid the intensifying protests in the country.

Authorities have already imposed curfews in key areas of the capital following the deaths of 19 protesters in Monday's demonstration. Nepal's protesters also set ruling party offices, PM Oli's house in Balkot, and buildings in Janakpur on fire as violent protesters in Kathmandu continued on Tuesday. As per The Himalayan Times, demonstrators gathered near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's private residence in Balkot, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities. During the protest, demonstrators set fire to the residence. Meanwhile, Air India also announced the cancellation of several flights on the Delhi-Kathmandu route.

