Following the conclusion of their group-stage journey at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India, the Nepal national cricket team is set for an intensive transition back to the One Day International (ODI) format. The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has outlined a dense schedule for the remainder of the year, prioritising the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle as the "Rhinos" aim for 2027 World Cup qualification.

While the T20 World Cup campaign in February provided a global platform, the focus now shifts to the long-form white-ball game, with a series of crucial tri-series and away tours scheduled through to December. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule: Who Plays Whom! Groups and Format Explained.

Immediate Return to ICC League 2

Nepal will not have a long recovery period following the World Cup. Starting in March, the team will host a vital League 2 tri-series at home. This series is particularly significant as it features regional rivals Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The matches will be split between the Tribhuvan University (TU) Ground in Kirtipur and the Upper Mulpani International Cricket Stadium. These fixtures represent a key opportunity for Nepal to climb the League 2 points table after a mixed start to the 2024–2026 cycle.

Nepal Post-T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Highlights

Date Tournament / Series Opponent(s) Venue March 2026 ICC CWC League 2 Oman, UAE Nepal (Home) May 2026 ICC CWC League 2 USA, Scotland USA (Away) July 2026 ICC CWC League 2 Netherlands, Namibia Netherlands (Away) August 2026 Top End Series / Bilateral Kuwait / TBD Australia / Away October 2026 ICC CWC League 2 Canada, Oman Oman (Away) November 2026 ICC CWC League 2 Scotland, USA Nepal (Home) December 2026 Nepal Premier League Domestic T20 Nepal

Summer Tours and Strategic Planning

As the monsoon season hits Nepal in the summer months, CAN has prioritised away fixtures to maintain the team's momentum. In July, the squad will travel to the Netherlands for a challenging tri-series involving Namibia. This tour is seen as a critical test of Nepal’s ability to perform in European conditions against two of the strongest Associate nations.

Additionally, CAN Secretary Paras Khadka recently confirmed plans to invite a Test-playing nation for a bilateral T20 series in May or June, aimed at further bridging the gap between Associate and Full Member levels. While the opponent is yet to be finalised, talks are reportedly underway with boards in the Asian region.

Focus on the 2027 Road

The ultimate objective for the 2026 calendar is a top-four finish in the League 2 standings. Success here would grant Nepal direct entry into the 2027 Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Currently, the team finds itself in a mid-table battle, making the upcoming home matches in March and November "must-win" scenarios.

Off the field, the year will conclude with the third edition of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) in December. The tournament has become a cornerstone of the domestic calendar, allowing the national stars to compete alongside international talent before the 2027 season commences.

