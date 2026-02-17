Scotland National Cricket Team vs Nepal National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group C stage concludes tonight, Tuesday, 17 February, as Scotland take on Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While both teams have been mathematically eliminated following victories by the West Indies and England, the match remains a significant encounter between two of the world's leading Associate nations. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule: Who Plays Whom! Groups and Format Explained.

Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, are looking to finish their campaign on a high after a mixed tournament that included a dominant win over Italy. Nepal, meanwhile, are searching for their first win of the competition after a heart-breaking four-run loss to England earlier this month.

Where to Watch Scotland vs Nepal Live Streaming and Telecast

Broadcasting for this final Group C fixture is available across several major networks and digital platforms globally:

Region TV Channel Live Streaming India Star Sports Network JioHotstar Nepal Kantipur TV Kantipur TV App / YouTube United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW USA & Canada Willow TV Willow App, Amazon Prime, FloSports Australia N/A Prime Video Pakistan PTV Sports, A-Sports Tamasha, Myco Global N/A ICC.tv (Select regions)

ICC.tv: In regions without an exclusive host broadcaster, the match is available live and free on the official ICC.tv platform. This typically includes European countries (excluding the UK and Ireland) and other "rest of the world" territories. IRE vs ZIM Washed Out Due to Rain in Pallekele, Zimbabwe Qualify for Super 8; Australia, Ireland Out of T20 World Cup 2026.

Kantipur TV (Nepal): Fans in Nepal can access the local broadcast via terrestrial TV or the official Kantipur TV digital channels at no additional cost.

The Wankhede Stadium is known for its high-scoring nature and true bounce, though the evening humidity in Mumbai often brings the dew factor into play. This typically favours the team batting second, making the toss, scheduled for 18:30 IST, a crucial moment for captains Berrington and Rohit Paudel.

Scotland are expected to rely on the power-hitting of George Munsey and the spin-bowling expertise of Mark Watt. Nepal will look to their star leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane to contain the Scottish middle order on a surface that usually offers some assistance to spinners under lights.

