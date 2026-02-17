In Match 33 of the T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland and Nepal meet at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for their final Group C fixture. Although both teams have been eliminated from Super 8 contention following England's win over Italy, the match serves as a vital battle for third place in the group. Nepal won the toss under the lights and elected to bowl first, looking to exploit a surface that has proven more spin-friendly than typical Mumbai tracks in this tournament. Scotland vs Nepal Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 33.

Scotland, who entered the competition as a late replacement for Bangladesh, have been remarkably competitive, securing a dominant win over Italy and pushing the West Indies and England to their limits. Their campaign has relied on the experience of Richie Berrington and the explosive opening of George Munsey, who is currently 71 runs away from becoming Scotland's highest run-scorer in a single World Cup edition. The Scots are aiming for a victory to finish as the highest-ranked Associate nation in the group. You can check Scotland National Cricket Team vs Nepal National Cricket Team Scorecard here.

Nepal, meanwhile, are desperate to claim their first win of the tournament after a series of narrow defeats and frustrating performances. While they almost upset England in their opener, they have struggled with batting consistency in subsequent games against Italy and the West Indies. They look to their star all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee, who recently scored a fighting half-century, and leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane to help them sign off from Mumbai with a victory for their passionate travelling supporters.

Scotland National Cricket Team Playing XI

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie.

Nepal National Cricket Team Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane.

