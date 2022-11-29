New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Indonesian minister Mohammad Mahfud MD on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mahfud, the coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, is on a three-day visit to India at the invitation of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Mahfud also called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Mahfud, during a meeting with Doval in Jakarta in March, had expressed the wish to bring a delegation of ulemas and leaders of other faiths in Indonesia to India where they can interact with their Indian counterparts in a more "formal setting".

The meeting was held on Tuesday at the India Islamic Cultural Centre.

The Indonesian delegation is visiting Agra on Wednesday, an external affairs ministry statement said.

