Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Indore customs intercepted one passenger and seized 235 grams of foreign-origin gold paste from his possession worth Rs 11.91 lakh, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the accused was intercepted at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport, Indore, on Monday.

Also Read | Global Wine Output Falls to Lowest Level in 60-years.

"Acting on specific information, the officers of the Indore Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a passenger who arrived from the UAE to Indore by Air India Express," the statement said.

"The passenger concealed foreign-origin gold paste in capsule form inside the rectum, having a weight of 72.00 gm and 162.80 gm of foreign-origin gold paste inside the customised Payjama lace. The total recovery of foreign-origin gold is 234.8 grams with an assessable value of Rs 11.91 lakh," it added.

Also Read | Assembly Elections Voter Turnout: Mizoram Registers 78.40% Polling for 40 Seats, Nearly 72% Voting in First Phase of Chhattisgarh Polls.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)