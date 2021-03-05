Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the Indore Municipal Corporation will impose a fine of Rs 100 for not wearing masks.

Indore Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Devendra Singh told ANI, "A fine of Rs 100 will be imposed for not wearing a mask in Indore. Our team will be inspecting the areas."

To make the people aware of the importance of masks in combating coronavirus, the Indore Municipal Corporation also organised 'Ek mask, anek zindagi' initiative.

An official also stated that despite COVID-19 cases constantly increasing in Indore, the fear of the disease is less visible among the people.

"In crowded markets, fewer people are seen wearing masks and this is the reason why cases are increasing", the official added.

According to the Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh is among the six states that have reported high daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the ministry, Madhya Pradesh is also among the six states that displayed a rise in the active cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

