Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): A Crime Branch of Indore Police on Saturday arrested a drug dealer, Ayyub Shah of Mandsaur district for illegally possessing drugs worth Rs 1.10 crore.

Guruprasad Parasar, Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police, Indore, informed that Ayyub Shah of Mandsaur district was arrested after the police had seized drugs worth Rs 1.10 crore from his illegal possession.

"Earlier, the Crime Branch had caught 70 kg MDMA DRUGS, for which Ayyub was found out during interrogation of accused Dinesh Agarwal, Ved Vyas and Raees," added Police.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

