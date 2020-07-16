Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): A total of 129 new coronavirus cases were reported in Indore on Thursday, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia.

The total number of cases in the district has reached 5,761 and 284 have succumbed to the disease.

With the highest single-day spike of 32,695 cases, India's count of COVID-19 cases reached 9,68,876 on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 cases includes 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths. (ANI)

