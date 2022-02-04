Shimla, Feb 4 (PTI) An infant girl was among seven persons who died of coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, pushing the toll to 4,009, while 816 fresh cases took the infection count to 2,75,496, a health official said.

A three-month-old girl in Shimla district is among the fresh deaths. Besides, six men between the age group of 43 to 90 succumbed to the virus, he said.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Chandigarh: 83-Year-Old Retired BSF Commandant Duped Of Rs 4.34 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters; Case Registered.

Three deaths were reported in Shimla and one death each in Solan, Hamirpur, Kullu and Mandi, the official added.

The highest 175 fresh cases were found in Hamirpur, followed by 167 in Kangra, 127 in Shimla, 79 in Bilaspur, 71 in Mandi, 53 in Una, 41 in Sirmaur, 33 in Solan, 20 in Chamba, 20 in Lahaul-Spiti, 16 in Kullu and 14 in Kinnaur, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Govt's Proposal To Rename Hoshangabad As Narmadapuram, Babai As Makhan Nagar Approved by Centre: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state decreased to 7,539 on Friday from 9,202 on Thursday, the official said.

Besides, 2,470 more patients recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,63,929, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)